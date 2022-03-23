The annual Emporia Rotary Club Spaghetti for scholarships fundraiser returns Wednesday, March 30, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Bon Secours SVMC is partnering with the club for the event.
There are a few changes in this year’s event, though much remains the same. Rotary Club members will dish pasta from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. for the lunch crowd. From 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., club members will fill spaghetti plates for the dinner crowd. The site and format are where the changes come into play. This year’s spaghetti sale is at the Meherrin Ruritan Club at 2612 Skippers Road in Emporia. The spaghetti fundraiser is a drive-thru event similar to the Meherrin Ruritan Club Fish Fry.
Patrons will receive a plate of spaghetti, salad, and garlic bread. The tickets are $10 per plate. All proceeds go to the Emporia Rotary Club’s Scholarship fund. Three local graduating high school seniors will benefit from Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships to assist their continuing education next fall.
The annual Emporia Rotary Spaghetti for scholarships event is the club’s top fundraiser. The group is ecstatic to bring the pasta sale back to the community.
Spaghetti plate tickets are available from any Emporia Rotary Club member, The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce or at the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., Emporia.
