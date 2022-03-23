Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.