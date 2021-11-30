On Nov. 19, Sussex County Sheriff’s Department units were dispatched to the Birch Island Apartments in Wakefield for reports of shots fired into a vehicle.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a man, woman, and a two-year-old child inside a 2021 MAZDA SUV.
The man was uninjured, as was the toddler, but the mother of the child, 32 year-old Miroge A. Page of Norfolk, VA, was slumped in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound through her upper left chest and further wounding of the victim’s face.
Page was transported by Waverly Rescue Squad to Southside Regional Hospital and from there flown to VCU Medical Center, where her condition is listed as stable.
According to Detective Strawn Darden, with the help of patrol officers, information which was discovered during the processing of the scene and subsequent interviews led to the arrest on November 24 of Kebari M. Langford of the Birch Island Apartments in Wakefield.
Langford is currently being held in custody at Sussex County Jail on 5 felony charges: Two counts of attempted murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and 1 charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
As of press time, no other information had been released from the ongoing investigation.
