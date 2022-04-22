In America’s big cities, such as New York, Chicago, or Washington, you can hardly walk the streets for five seconds without seeing a taxicab or a ride sharing vehicle drive by.
In a small town such as Emporia, such service is hard to come by, making it all the more important for citizens to have their own automobile and cope with rising gas prices.
However, enterprising local small businesspeople like Audrey Brown, the owner of Hedidit Transportation, make vehicle-for-hire service a reality for people in need.
Brown runs her business out of her home on Slagles Lake Road in Emporia, a few miles outside of the center of town. With the exception of her daughter, Brown is her only employee. Her location — relatively far from Emporia’s schools, shops, and other offices — sometimes forces her to make difficult decisions on which clients to take on.
“Most of the calls I take are out-of-town trips,” said Brown. “If I’m in town and I get a call for a local trip, I’ll do it. But if I’m home…I don’t take any local trips because…it would be silly of me to drive five miles to town and then drive somebody across town.
The onset of COVID-19 in 2020 forced Brown to temporarily shutter her operations, and only recently has Brown been able to get things going again. Major ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have guidelines in place requiring all passengers and drivers to wear masks in vehicles. However, Brown and her tiny outfit took no chances, suspending all services shortly after the pandemic took hold.
“Even with people wearing masks, I would have been in a closed-in area with them,” said Brown. “They were still catching COVID even though people were wearing masks.”
Hedidit Transportation has been through some ups and downs since it formed in September 2018, and her faith has kept the company alive through it all. That faith is reflected in the company’s very name.
“I call it ‘Hedidit’ because I feel like I couldn’t have done this without the Lord’s help,” said Brown. “So I felt it right to name this in His name, because He did it.”
For more information or to request a ride, call Audrey Brown at (434) 632-0584.
