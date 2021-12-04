PETERSBURG — The 6th annual Battersea Holiday Homes Tour is Dec. 5 from noon until 5 p.m. As you stroll through historic Old Towne Petersburg the holiday decorations will be festive and beautiful.
But this tour offers more, including an amazing collection of art from Tiffany to Devon Rodriguez, the Subway Sketcher, recently featured on The Today Show and rocking the art world on Tik Tok and in Times Square.
If you saw Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, you will immediately recognize the McIlwaine House, which has become a favorite of filmmakers.
The Petersburg Room is not to be missed. The exterior work on Battersea is now finished and the work inside is beautiful, and when you enter you immediately see the exquisite Chippendale staircase.
There is even more, a charming basement apartment on Market Street, fresh holiday greens and wreaths on sale at Peter Jones Trading Station, Blandford Church, Centre Hill with all three floors decorated by a variety of designers and garden clubs and more.
The Petersburg Area Art League will be filled with Christmas trees all decorated creatively by a variety of organizations.
It is suggested that you begin your tour in the atrium at The Petersburg Library where parking is available.
A trolley will be running the tour loop throughout the day. Tickets are $25 and available at Abigail’s Antiques on N. Sycamore Street in Old Towne or by calling (804) 732-9882, or by going to https://batterseafound.org. They will also be available on the day of the tour.
