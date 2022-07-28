For 11 days in the middle of July, Greensville County High School welcomed the best and brightest students from six different school districts across Southside Virginia for the Meherrin Summer Regional Governor’s School.
From July 11-21, fourth through seventh grade students from Brunswick, Southampton, Mecklenburg, Sussex, and Greensville County public schools (as well as Brunswick Academy) descended on GCHS for a two-week program of science and technology education.
Classes include Jessica Moseley’s Space Exploration course, where students carry out flight experiments with paper airplane models, and Geology with Gail Staton where students conduct scientific activities focused on rocks and fossils. In Melissa Harrison’s Oceanography class, students learned about and conducted research on the plants and wildlife that occupy the wild blue frontier.
But not all of the learning is done inside the classroom in this summer school program. So far, both the oceanography and geology classes have taken educational field trips to both Vulcan Materials’ rock quarry in Skippers and the Baltimore Aquarium — the latter of which is more than four hours away from Emporia.
The Greensville County program is just one of 19 similar summer “Governor’s School” programs held across the Commonwealth this summer.
