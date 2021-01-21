NEWPORT NEWS — Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is
seeking the public's assistance in identifying possible suspect vehicles
involved in an interstate shooting.
The incident occurred on January 19, 2021 at approximately 3 a.m., in
the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in the vicinity of Lee Hall (247mm).
The two victims were traveling eastbound in a red colored sedan when they
observed two unidentifiable vehicles and heard what sounded to be gunshots.
The victims pulled over and found that the vehicle had been struck by
several bullets, and immediately contacted state police.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any
witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 64, east or westbound, in the
vicinity of the Lee Hall Area, prior to, or after the incident, who may
have possible information. Anyone with information about these shootings
and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia
State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.