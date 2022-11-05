RICHMOND, VA - The Department of Elections (ELECT) has identified additional transactions that did not previously populate to the online voter registration hopper for processing by local general registrars. This issue is directly related to a previously reported computing error involving the statewide voter registration system. All affected voters have been able to vote. Any voter with information that needs to be updated can register and vote up to and including Election Day under Virginia’s same day voter registration law.
These transactions include address updates, new registrations, and other changes resulting from visits to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) between May and September of 2022. The 149,000 additional records have been sent to Virginia’s 133 general registrars, who are currently processing them as quickly as possible. Each record will be processed individually by registrars to determine voter eligibility in accordance with the Virginia code.
ELECT identified the additional transactions by conducting a review after several voters came to vote who had not had their information updated. In each case, the voter’s information was updated onsite by the general registrar, and the voter proceeded to vote.
“I am very grateful for the vigilance of Virginia’s general registrars in quickly surfacing concerns during early voting,” said Susan Beals, Elections Commissioner. “With information from local officials, ELECT’s IT professionals were able to scour the election system data to identify the additional transactions for processing. I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day.”
ELECT has reached out and offered additional staff assistance to any general registrar who requests it.
Last week, ELECT announced the award of a contract to build and implement the state’s new statewide voter registration system to replace the Virginia Election and Registration Information System (VERIS), a fifteen year old system implemented in 2007. ELECT is committed to partnering with local general registrars in the development and implementation of the new system over the next two years.
Any voter who has a question about their voter registration status or polling place can check the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov or call 804-864-8901 and dial 0.
