RICHMOND —The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that it was awarded $9.9 million to assist nine organizations across the Commonwealth with ongoing COVID-19 response in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided the funding as part of the Virginia Long-Term Care Infrastructure Pilot Projects (VLIPP).
“VDH is pleased to partner with healthcare agencies in support of continued efforts to protect some of our most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Colin Greene, State Health Commissioner. “The funding will enhance existing services and create new models that focus on the health and well being of the individuals they serve.”
The organizations selected, received funding based on their proposed project that met the objectives of the grant award. The goal of the funding is to assist with supporting facilities in response to COVID-19, in the areas of infection prevention that are designed to better protect residents, visitors and healthcare staff.
The following Virginia healthcare organizations received the CDC grant award.
• Carilion Medical Center
• Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS)
• Health Quality Innovators (HQI)
• LeadingAge Virginia
• University of Virginia (UVA)
• Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
• Virginia Department of Health, Division of Pharmacy Services
• Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS)
• Virginia Health Care Association (VHCA-VCAL)
The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through the CDC’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC). The funding period runs from late 2022 to July 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.