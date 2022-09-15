A 30-year-old Emporia man was arrested on a felony of communicating a threat to cause serious injury to persons on school property as a result of an online threat made against Lunenburg County Schools, according to Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend.
Nicholas Jamal Rhodes of 206 Wadlow St. was arrested in Emporia after Virginia State Police High-Tech Crimes Division successfully traced the message's source.
Townsend had high praise for Lt. Kevin Abernathy, who led the investigation. The sheriff also praised his investigators, deputies, and the VSP High-Tech Crimes Division, who all worked tirelessly to solve the crime.
"We were able to determine that the perpetrator was motivated by his anger toward an acquaintance over a certain issue and wanted to get him in trouble, Townsend said. "He used an old Facebook page of the acquaintance and sent the threat to the Sheriff's Office Facebook account. This technique of deception is called spoofing and can lead to serious consequences."
Rhodes was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Emporia and is being held in Southside Regional Jail. The magistrate denied bond for the suspect. Rhodes was scheduled to appear in Lunenburg court on Thursday morning for advisement of his right of counsel. Townsend said he could not release further information at this time.
"I am grateful for the cooperation of the school administration and all the local law enforcement for stepping up to ensure the safety of our students and staff at the schools," Townsend said. "I know it is difficult for parents to be patient, but these types of investigation take time, and I am very pleased at the prompt efforts and response of the state police experts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.