From the first arrival to the scene until the last plate of fish is distributed, the Meherrin Ruritan Club members put in a long day during the monthly Fish Fry fundraiser. The club receives plenty of assistance.
Boys Scout Troop 232 of Purdy play a large part in the fish fry events at the Meherrin Ruritan Club. Club member Tom Grenell said the scouts’ assistance is invaluable.
“We cannot do it the way we want to do it without these guys,” Grenell said. “They’re fantastic. When the public starts piling in at 4:30 or 5, they are working. They keep things moving out front with the traffic. It’s fantastic what they do for us. We really appreciate it.”
It’s not only the scouts involved in assisting the club in the fish fry event. Parents of the scouts pitch in on the effort. Scout parent Craig Allen said he did not fathom the prep time that the event entails.
“It didn’t realize it until I started helping,” he said. “We start cooking around 2 -2:30 p.m. That doesn’t include the thawing, the beans, and all the packaging.”
By 2 p.m., the wheels are in their ninth hour of motion. The first club member arrives at the 2612 Skippers Road site at 5 a.m. to start cooking the baked beans.
The Catfish plates are stocked with two significant Catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Cones are used for the drive-thru formula in place to direct traffic for the event. The Fish Fry is on the third Friday of every month to raise money for redistribution into the community.
Meherrin Ruritan Club members put a lot of manpower and effort into the event. The invaluable assistance they receive from Purdy Scout Troop 232 ensures a successful Fish Fry is the outcome.
