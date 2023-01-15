RICHMOND —A pregnant woman would be able to count as two people when using HOV or HOT lanes under a bill filed by Republican Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper.
The bill, HB 1894, would allow pregnant people to use the carpool lanes as long as they register the pregnancy with the Department of Transportation or provide proof of pregnancy if they get pulled over by a police officer.
Although the bill does not deal with access to abortion, bills like this are the next phase of debates in a post-Roe v. Wade world, said Kathleen Ferraiolo, a political science professor at James Madison University who specializes in lawmakers’ framing of abortion restrictions.
“We’ve seen a lot of states enact pretty strict bans on abortion, and for the pro-life movement that’s maybe not enough,” she said. “There is this desire to push farther and ensure that not only are there bans on abortion, but that there is this philosophy of true fetal personhood being enshrined in state law.”
While the data on pregnancies the Department of Transportation would gather from this legislation would only be used by the department to enforce access to carpool lanes, it may also be used in court. The information would be discarded a year after the notification of pregnancy is made, or a day after the person notifies the department that they are no longer pregnant.
Freitas’ proposed bill follows a pattern across the nation of extending personhood to fetuses. The past year Georgia passed a law allowing fetuses to count as dependents on taxes after six weeks, and a pregnant woman in Texas evaded a ticket after successfully arguing that the fetus counted as another person. With decisions like these coming into play, there are fears that government tracking of pregnancies could be used to criminalize people.
“The question of how this is actually implemented, and the obstacles that would be in place to prevent this from being implemented from sanctions potentially being imposed on people who don’t abide by these laws,” Ferraiolo said. “That’s a big gray area.”
Freitas did not respond to requests for comment but addressed the legislation in a Facebook video.
“You try to do something nice,” Freitas said. “For instance, I put in a bill that said that if you’re pregnant, you should get to use the HOV lane and what do you know it? There’s certain organizations that oppose that. Wonder why that is?”
