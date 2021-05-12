The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville sponsored annual National Day of Prayer gathering Thursday veered from its usual format. It is a sign of the times. Instead of meeting at the YMCA, participants met in front of the old elementary school on South Main St.
“Normally, we do this as our prayer breakfast event, but because of COVID, we decided to do it out here like we do the See You at the Pole event so we can keep 6-feet of distance,” YMCA Executive Director Kristin Vaughan said.
Guest speaker Jeff Robinson opened by speaking of the struggles of the early Christians in Corinth. He said Corinthians struggled with Old Testament rules, ceremonies and regulations. The Apostle Paul addressed the people of Corinth, urging them to fall back on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Prosperity led to problems in Corinth, as it has in our own nation. Robinson pointed out that prayer was a powerful tool of our founding fathers. In 1775 the Continental Congress asked for a National Day of Prayer urging the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln called for a National Day of Prayer and fasting as the nation fought a civil war. Robinson said the call for prayer continues today. He said our country currently is facing political divides, racial unrest, immorality, climate, health, and immigration issues. It is also in the middle of a global pandemic.
“Whether we are a church in Corinth struggling with our doctrine or a country fighting for our independence, fighting a civil war, or struggling with our current issues, we all still need God,” Robinson said.
After Robinson finished speaking, those in attendance gathered around the flag pole to pray for the nation and the community.
Jeanette Mason, a minister at Salem Baptist Church, is a member of the YMCA Christian Emphasis Committee. She said the gathering at the old elementary school front lawn was important.
“There is a lot that is going on in this world, and without prayer, I don’t know how we would be able to confront some of the challenges we are facing,” she said. “I’m honored to be here with those of the Y and others of this community as we bombard heaven looking for answers.”
Troy Green, the pastor at Grace Community Fellowship, closed the National Day of Prayer event with a prayer, following others that prayed for guidance and help from above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.