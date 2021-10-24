RICHMOND – USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) may not have existed when the first conservation easement was established in the late 19th century, but the agency has made up for lost time with more than 5 million acres protected nationwide in the past 28 years.
In Virginia, NRCS is helping to continue that legacy by preserving historic properties like Hidden Covey Farm in Loudoun County. The 75-acre property has a long history in agriculture and includes more than 50 acres of prime farmland. Funds contributed through the agency’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) are helping to preserve the farm’s function as well as protect a quarter mile of valuable stream and riparian corridors and grasslands with the potential to provide habitat for a globally rare butterfly (Regal Fritillary).
The Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, which collaborated with the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation on the Hidden Covey easement, is just one of many organizations partnering with NRCS to save productive crop, grass, pasture and nonindustrial forestland from conversion to nonagricultural uses through Agricultural Land Easements (ALEs). This component of ACEP was revised in the 2018 Farm Bill to offer a program agreement structure with increased administrative efficiency and an expanded matching requirement that includes acquisition expenses and stewardship costs with NO minimum cash match required.
While ALE is available to state and local governments and non-governmental organizations with farmland protection programs, the Wetland Reserve Easement (WRE) component offers a more direct path for landowners like Ted Fries to work directly with NRCS to protect and restore these environmentally significant lands. Fries recently worked with Chesapeake Service Center staff to create an oasis for hunting, hiking and wildlife watching on 160 acres of city land with frontage on the Pocaty River near Virginia Beach.
Individuals interested in protecting and restoring these critical ecosystems can contact their local NRCS office to explore available options for their property. Conservation specialists will make a site visit to evaluate the restoration and management options, factoring in water quality benefits for enrollment under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Eligible properties include farmed wetlands that can be successfully and economically restored; former or degraded wetlands with a history of agricultural use; wetlands farmed under natural conditions; and “prior-converted” cropland converted on or before Dec. 23, 1985. Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land established with trees may also be eligible for enrollment through a waiver process. NRCS pays 100 percent of the easement value for the purchase of eligible tracts for permanent easements along with 100 percent of the restoration costs. Landowners can also select a 30-year option and receive 50 to 75 percent of those costs.
“Virginia agricultural producers and private landowners play a pivotal role in conserving our state’s natural resources for future generations,” said Dr. Edwin Martinez Martinez, NRCS State Conservationist for Virginia. “Thanks to their stewardship ethic, we have been able to protect more than 16,800 acres through 144 easements to date with far reaching benefits that include historic preservation, wildlife habitat and protection of open spaces. The demand is high, and funding is available to protect more working farms and wetlands in 2022.
This year, 10 percent of our ACEP-ALE funds will be set aside under a new fund pool for Historically Underserved (HU)* participants. The HU designation includes socially disadvantaged, beginning, limited resource and military veteran farmers and ranchers. Applicants who need to resolve ownership and succession issues on agricultural land can seek financial assistance from the Heirs’ Property Relending Program (HRP). More details are available at https://www.farmers.gov/heirs/relending.)
Applications are accepted throughout the year, but NRCS requires individuals (WRE) and entities (ALE) interested in Fiscal Year 2022 funding to submit complete applications on or before Dec. 15, 2021. We expect this to be the only signup period in FY 2022. All ACEP applicants (landowners and entities) must have farm records established with USDA's Farm Service Agency.
Applications are available at your local USDA Service Center and online at www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted. Learn more about ACEP and other Farm Bill programs at www.va.nrcs.usda.gov/.
