Greensville County students may have one less week of summer vacation next year. At Monday night’s school board meeting, members of the board discussed the possibility of moving up the start of the 2023-24 school year — and all subsequent years — prior to Labor Day Weekend.
Classes at all four Greensville County schools kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 6 — the day after Labor Day. But that’s not the way it is at other districts in the region, who are at least a week ahead. Dinwiddie County started on Aug. 22 and 23, while Brunswick County started all the way back on Aug. 8.
Because of these discrepancies, Greensville County’s fall sports teams started their seasons as early as two weeks before they actually started class.
“We’re behind the power curve because those students [at other schools] have been in school, got settled down,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
Unfortunately, changing the schedule would not be as easy as simply moving the school calendar up a week or two. There are certain requirements that public school districts in Virginia must adhere to when formulating school calendars. Among others, there must be a minimum of 180 “instruction days” administered during a school year. There are also required off-days for certain holidays.
Assistant Superintendent Yardley Farquharson ran a simulation of how the school calendar would work out for the next ten years if GCPS moved its start date to the second week of August. Due to how the dates fall on the calendar, the district would not be able to fit in a full first half of school in the years 2023, 2026, 2027, and 2032 without pulling some strings, such as cutting winter break in half for those years.
“We have to have a certain amount of instruction days before we go home for Christmas,” said Edwards. “All those years…we would not have the amount of days. So we will work on the calendar and we what we could do for an adjustment.”
Another idea discussed at Monday night’s meeting involved possibly pushing back the start time of the school day at the middle and high school to 8:45 a.m as early as 2023-24. Some school districts, including Richmond City, have already enacted this change.
“What does brain research say? That teenagers need a little more sleep for them to function better,” said Edwards. “And so we’re having that conversation and wanted to bring it to…our community.”
If this change did go into effect, it would not affect students at the two elementary schools, who would still start their day at 8 a.m.
Also discussed was the potential closure of Belfield Elementary School next year to consolidate its students into Greensville Elementary. GCPS plans to have more in-depth discussions over the coming months in a series of community forums.
