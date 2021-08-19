The afternoon heat didn’t keep Emporia citizens and leaders away from Veteran’s Memorial Park last week, where Rosie’s Gaming Emporia hosted a community information meeting.
Attendees were welcomed by Lisa Speller, an Emporia native and Rosie’s vice president of government affairs and community relations. Speller, like many others, spoke about how Rosie’s wanted to be a part of the Emporia community, and has demonstrated that already.
In early 2020, during the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosie’s partnered with multiple small businesses in Emporia and delivered two trucks-worth of groceries and hot meals for community members in need.
Vincent Jordan, general manager of Rosie’s in Hampton Roads, was on hand to discuss how the gaming emporium had already made a significant impact in his community.
“Rosie’s is not just a business, but a partner in the community,” Jordan said. “Where there were empty businesses, there are no longer empty businesses.
Rosie’s Executive Vice President of Operations John Marshall spoke about Rosie’s motto of “adding life” to communities it moves in to. Marshall mentioned that Rosie’s currently has six locations, and Emporia has an excellent chance to be next.
“It would be a privilege for us if you would let us bring lucky number seven here to Emporia,” Marshall said.
Marshall also touted Rosie’s “Hungry Heroes” campaign, which provided over 40,000 meals to first responders during the early months of the pandemic when Rosie’s locations were closed. The program allowed all Rosie’s employees to stay working by making meals for health care workers, fire fighters and other first responders.
Speller said that in the coming months, as November’s referendum vote approaches, Rosie’s would be holding more informational meetings to get the word out. If pari-mutuel betting were to pass in Emporia in November, Rosie’s would begin to hold job fairs to hire and train employees as soon as possible.
Campaign manager Jacob Gunter mentioned that all local field staff for the Rosie’s campaign would be local hires as well.
