The Greensville County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday afternoon, April 19, to consider any and all possible methods to cover the projected $86,820 deficit in the county budget for fiscal year 2023 without resorting to increasing taxes.
As vehicle values continue to increase in the currently volatile economy, the board has waived the county’s $25 vehicle license fee for the current tax year to relieve some of the financial stress from the citizens of Greensville County.
“This will result in a reduction of revenues for Greensville County, but will provide a savings to the citizens,” said Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers. “The County is awarded $1,065,419.00 each year in Personal Property Tax Relief funds. Citizens will continue to receive the benefit of PPTR based on the final vehicle valuation for Tax Year 2022.”
The county will also change from using the “clean trade-in” valuation method — which reflects the value of a vehicle in “clean” condition — to the “clean loan” method, which will result in an estimated 20% savings to citizens on the value of the vehicle.
The final county budget for fiscal year 2023 rests largely on how much money the county will transfer to the Greensville County Public School district, which itself is based upon the average daily membership (ADM) of students.
For fiscal year 2023, the average daily membership from the county is expected to increase, even though the total school ADM is projected to drop to 1,900 due to a large decrease in students from the city of Emporia. This will have a significant impact on the county’s bottom line.
Unfortunately, final ADM numbers for the school district are not available yet, making it difficult to make any final budget decisions. The next meeting concerning the fiscal year 2023 budget will take place on Monday, May 2, just before the regularly-scheduled board meeting.
The county will have to adopt a final budget for FY2023 by June 6.
