An Emporia tradition is returning this October, as the Emporia Police Department will host National Night Out, an event to bring the Emporia-Greensville community closer to its law enforcement partners.
The event will take place the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia, and will feature no shortage of fun activities for children and families, including free food, door prizes, a whole host of vendors and even a dunk tank.
“We bring the community together for one night to bring unity to the community and to bring awareness for prevention of crimes,” said Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw.
National Night Out is, as the name suggests, a nationwide campaign to create a positive relationship between local police departments and the communities they serve and, to quote the official site, “[promote] police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live”.
Nearly all police departments celebrate National Night Out on the first Tuesday of August. However, some police departments, including those in Texas, observe it on the first Tuesday in October.
The Emporia Police Department has chosen to follow their lead. According to Pinksaw, this is being done to avoid the sweltering summer heat.
The Emporia Police Department held its first National Night Out event in 2016, and has held it annually ever since, with a brief interruption in 2020 due to COVID-19.
