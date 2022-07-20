LAWRENCEVILLE - The Community Revitalization Coalition, LLC (CRC), will be holding its third annual “Unity Fest” on July 23, from noon-4 p.m. at the S.C.O.R.E. Field, 1809 Lawrenceville Plank Road, Lawrenceville. K-12 students and rising college freshmen from Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Greensville counties and residents are invited for free school supplies and backpacks, free food, a DJ and plenty of activities, including a moon bounce. Additionally, small/local businesses are invited to set-up vending stations to promote their products and services. To register as a vendor, visit www.crcllc.com.
New this year will be educational booths including agriculture, health and wellness. There will also be a “Guns Down, Balloons Up” anti-gun violence rally, which of course will also involve some water balloon fun.
According to CRC Chairman Tiquan Goode, the coalition was very pleased with last year’s event, giving away over 180 backpacks and hosting over 17 vendors. This year the organizers wanted to make it a fun day to bring the whole community together in a show of unity and educate the community about the group.
The Community Revitalization Coalition was created in 2020 in response to the nation’s social climate. In response to the ongoing racial, socio-economic, and other hardships occurring in the world, the group promotes equality, inclusion, and economic progress throughout the Southside region of Virginia. The group is dedicated to improving the lives of citizens in the area by raising awareness about available resources to help strengthen families physically, mentally and economically. The organization also sponsors events and activities that promote community growth and revitalization and provide opportunities for community members to engage in events and activities within the community.
One big goal for the CRC is for everyone to recognize that no matter where they are in life they are still valued and have something they can contribute back to their community, whether by voting, helping with an event or helping a neighbor.
“We want to provide people with the resources they need that will give everyone a chance to become successful and be able to take that back into the community and help make it a more viable and inclusive place for people to live and work,” said Goode. “We want people to understand that no matter what their circumstance or situation is, they are important and have something to give back. Too many times individuals because of their financial situation, education and other issues feel they don’t have anything to contribute and we want to change that. In order for our community to grow and prosper, it takes everyone being involved to make that happen. We also want community input on issues and concerns that we can help with.”
The CRC also wants help to promote family unity and community development in the region.
Goode says they are in the planning stages for several other events this year and welcome the involvement of others from the community.
“Whether they realize it or not, everyone has something to contribute and we welcome anyone to help us work towards a better community,” said Goode.
“We also encourage people to follow us on Facebook where we post job opportunities, community events and giveaways and other resources to help improve people’s place in life,” said Goode.
Some of the group’s previous events have been voter registration drives, school supply giveaways, scholarships and community input meetings.
For more information or to become involved, contact Goode at thecrc.info@gmail.com.
