Emporia recently received a vital boost to entice industry to the municipality. The Virginia Gateway Region recently received a Go Virginia grant to elevate Region 4 sites to a tier 4 status. The City of Emporia and Greensville County are both Region 4 localities.
Emporia’s leaders seek to recruit businesses to the 37-acre Norwood site at the intersection of Highway 58 and East Atlantic St. The city’s chunk of the grant revenue is approximately $235,000 with a match of less than $80,000.
City officials hope to entice warehousing, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and up to heavy industrial companies to settle on the Norwood property. Last week signage went up at the East Atlantic St. Highway 58 intersection.
The city purchased the property in 2013 for an industrial park site. It hasn’t been sitting stagnant; there has been much planning and works to make it attractive for businesses. The City Council rezoned the property to heavy industrial in 2016.
Two years later, a $130,000 grant, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission Special Projects grant, and a $130,000 match allowed Emporia’s leaders to design the utility connection to the area and a commercial site on the property. The 2018 grant will be completed before the end of summer this year.
The Norwood Project is an ongoing effort to bring well-paying jobs to the community.
