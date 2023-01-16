HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road.
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation in the murder. There are rewards available for information that could lead to Webb’s killer in the amounts of up to $16,000.
“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has continuously pleaded for help from partygoers to share videos and other helpful information that could assist with identifying persons who were recklessly shooting at this party,” reads a press release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. “If you have any information concerning this homicide we need your information and/or any videos. You may anonymously submit your information and/or videos through the Halifax County Crime Stoppers website. Simply, go to: https://halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org/ and click, SUBMIT A TIP. Enter your information. At the bottom of that page, you can attach your video. Your information is 100% anonymous. You can get paid for your information.”
Citizens can also provide anonymous information to Team Cold Case. You may anonymously submit your information to them by going to its website https://www.teamcoldcase.com/. Team Cold Case is providing a reward of up to $15,000 for information in this homicide.
“The Webb family deserves closure for the death of Cierra. Please help us, it is the right thing to do,” said Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis.
