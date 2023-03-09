featured Wolfpack blow out Hokies, 97-77 Staff Reports Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email during a game between NC State and Virginia Tech in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC) ACC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the fourth game of Wednesday's 2023 ACC Tournament second round the NC State Wolfpack dismantled Virginia Tech 97-77. The Pack was red hot all night, shooting 62 percent and outrebounding the defending ACC Tournament champions 33-23. The Pack was led by Terquavion Smith, 30 points, and Jarkel Joiner, 20 points. Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 15 points while Grant Basile had 11. The Wolfpack will move on to the ACC quarterfinals tomorrow against #3 seed Clemson at 9:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmporia police track down missing person with Project Life SaverBills to ensure workers paid sick days fail at House levelBill maps historic Virginia Green Book sites, but has no fundingNextEra holds open house for proposed solar projectWe Got Your Back hosts Women’s Empowerment eventNeverQuit’s Friday for Teens kicks off second seasonWorld’s leading construction equipment manufacturer to host 9 finalists to determine 2023 Global Operator Challenge ‘World Champion’Big changes coming to former National Guard armoryTony Danza brings “Standards and Stories” to EmporiaVirginia lawmakers meet mixed success with housing reform bills Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Star Tribune e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Independent Messenger Independent Messenger Top Homes Real Estate For Sale Aug 30, 2021 House for Sale Aug 31, 2021 Top Jobs HELP WANTED Sep 14, 2021 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
