In October of 2019, the Citizens United to Preserve the Greensville County Training School received a $70,000 grant from the Virginia General Assembly for renovation work at the Ruffin St. site.
Virginia House Delegate Roslyn Tyler, 75th, presented the check to the group. Unfortunately for CUTPGTS, red tape slowed the process of receiving the funds. The pandemic also slowed the pace of the revitalization project. Still, with the Emporia City Council’s assistance, it appears the wheels of progress are ready to turn quickly.
CUTPGTS Chairman Mckinley Jordan expressed concern about the difficulty of putting the grant funds to use. He asked the Emporia City Council to step in on his group’s behalf.
“We would like to request the City of Emporia be our physical agent,” he said. “That is our main concern, that you would do that at this time, and hopefully, after a two-year struggle, we might be able to get this $70,000 that I so gracefully took a picture of two years ago in the newspaper and haven’t received yet.”
Emporia’s governing body approved supporting the project as the physical agent for CUTPGTS. As the agent for the group, the city cuts the checks as needed for the grant. Still, it is not on the hook for the revenue, which would be deposited in a City of Emporia Account at The Department of Historical Resources’ direction.
DHR is the administrator of the grants and continues to provide oversight inspections and direction filling the grant requirements. The funds will be transferred in a timeline set by DHR in its review and approval process. CUTPGTS Project Coordinator Marva Dunn is ready for action as restrictions forced by the pandemic are lifted.
“We are hoping that by the end of the summer that the area we have chosen to be the outside park with the outdoor stage will be completed if we can get the $75,000,” Dunn said.
Dunn and Jordan are working directly with DHR to get the $70,000 freed for the project. The move by the Emporia City Council to act as the physical agent is a critical step forward in the process.
