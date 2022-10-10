LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond.
Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes.
As background on Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police
During the investigation, a vehicle was located parked in a nearby parking lot and determined to be operated by the same female. The female suspect was identified as Christie L. Hayes, 45, of Elizabethton, Tennessee. Warrants for burglary and larceny have been obtained by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and she is also wanted for burglary out of Tennessee.
