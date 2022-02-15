Most weddings, corporate events, and holiday parties in Greensville County have one thing in common — they have “A Touch of Elegance” behind them. That’s the name of Takisha Carr’s catering business located on Halifax Street in Emporia.
The business was founded in 2001 as a “side hustle” by Carr’s mother, Darlene Cain, who poured her love of decorating and event planning into the operation. Seven years later, Darlene’s husband, Lorenzo, and daughter Takisha joined as partners.
Today, AToE has grown from a side business to a full-time operation with a staff. In 2018, a Touch of Elegance moved from their original location on Main Street to its current site at 339 Halifax St. Sadly, just over a year ago, the business lost its original founder when Darlene passed away last February.
As the COVID-19 pandemic first rolled in, large in-person events largely came to a stop, thus taking away a large chunk of the Cains’ business. This staggered AToE, but didn’t knock it down completely. Since catering makes up part of A Touch of Elegance’s business, this allowed them to qualify as “essential” and stay open while other non-essential businesses shuttered.
“Of course we were closed during quarantine, but after quarantine, business picked up a little,” said Carr. “We were able to start doing catering for all sorts of events.”
Even during the days when A Touch of Elegance was shuttered, Carr and Lorenzo used that time to give back to the community.
“During the pandemic, we were able to partner with some of the other community leaders in order to offer food for children who were out of food during the pandemic,” said Carr. “We were able to pack [lunches] up and have them delivered to the homes of children so they wouldn’t be without food.”
