A holiday tradition returned to Emporia last weekend, but with a new twist. For the first time ever, the Emporia Jaycees held their annual Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon as opposed to Friday night.
Unlike most annual events and traditions in Greensville County, the Jaycees Christmas Parade actually did go on as scheduled last year despite the raging pandemic. However, it was a much smaller parade than usual for reasons not related to COVID-19.
“Last year we had a bunch of people that decided not to come at the last second because of weather. It did start raining right at the start of it,” said Brian Morris, president of the Emporia chapter of the Jaycees.
This year, to attract further participation, the Emporia Jaycees broke from tradition by moving the parade to Sunday afternoon, and it seems to have worked.
The 2021 parade featured fire, police, and rescue squads representing Greensville County, as well as the towns of Emporia, Jarratt, and Stony Creek. Also participating were vehicles representing the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, Parker Oil and Propane, and Boyd’s Chevrolet.
After the parade’s conclusion, the festivities shifted to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, where Santa Claus handed out goody bags to the children of Greensville County at the “Cookies with Santa” event.
Sadly, for the second consecutive year, the usual Christmas tree sale — meant to raise funds for the Jaycees’ operations — was cancelled. This year, according to Morris, there simply weren’t enough trees to sell.
“We weren’t able to have it this year due to the national tree shortage,” said Morris. “I had a farm secured until the end of September, and when I called him to set up payment and pickup times, he advised me that they were 10,000 trees short on the crop this year.”
In lieu of the Christmas tree sale, the Jaycees held a fundraising fish fry in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.