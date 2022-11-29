The City of Emporia has joined the My Healthy Hometown program, allowing residents to save money on daily prescription medication.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson touted the program following a recent City Council meeting. Johnson is urging Emporia residents and city employees to take advantage of an opportunity to save up to 75% off the retail price of prescription medication.
To join the My Healthy Hometown Emporia prescription drug discount program, download your prescription discount card online at www.caremark.com/nic or call toll-free 1-888-620-1749.
