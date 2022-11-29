-

Pictured clockwise from lower left are Carol Mercer, Doris White, Melissa Cox, William Johnson, Carolyn Carey, Eric Gregory, Yolanda Hines, Jim Saunders, Dale Temple.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

The City of Emporia has joined the My Healthy Hometown program, allowing residents to save money on daily prescription medication.

Emporia City Manager William Johnson touted the program following a recent City Council meeting. Johnson is urging Emporia residents and city employees to take advantage of an opportunity to save up to 75% off the retail price of prescription medication.

To join the My Healthy Hometown Emporia prescription drug discount program, download your prescription discount card online at www.caremark.com/nic or call toll-free 1-888-620-1749.