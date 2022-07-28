LAWRENCEVILLE – President K. Chris Stephenson and Administrative Coordinator Tiquan Goode for SPC4LIFE were the guest speakers for the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce luncheon and they shared information about the 2022 Strategic Planning Retreat held at the Moton Conference Center at Holly Knoll in Gloucester, Virginia.
Stephenson said Saint Paulites are committed to re-imagining the new Saint Paul’s College.
“We must honor the legacy of James Solomon Russell and the Episcopal Church for having the vision and passion to establish an institution of higher learning. Accordingly, we must embrace and cherish the college’s history as we evaluate the impact the college has made on students’ lives, the local economy and students spiritual lives. Now we are making history by building a bright future for all people who desire higher education, regardless of skin color, ethnic group, or nationality. Saint Paul’s Leadership Institute will be nurturing, welcoming, and supportive of all students.
“Our unyielding faith in God and unselfishness will produce our ultimate goal of reclaiming the original campus while developing an educational platform build for the 21st century,” Stephenson stated.
Stephenson said he moved away and spent approximately 10 years in Florida but came back in 2002. He said the institute must be transparent, humble and unified. Unity Day is set for Aug. 27, 2022. Stephenson said all of the members are volunteers. According to the plan, SPC4LIFE’s transition to an accredited school of higher education will take two critical steps: 1. Submit a letter of intent to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) that was submitted on June 1, 2022. SPC4LIFE will be doing business as “Saint Paul’s Leadership Institute, which will be providing in-person and online courses as a non-degree post-secondary institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the following subject areas: CISCO Academy at Saint Paul’s (CASP) and Career Switchers. 2. Submit plans to apply for financial aid eligibility after the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) or Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) accreditation candidacy is approved. Free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will then be available for student applications.
The Cisco Academy at Saint Paul’s is an educational program fully authorized by Cisco Academy to offer online and onsite courses designed to prepare students for Cisco certification. Each course will be offered over 12 weeks and students are awarded a “digital badge” issued by Cisco that shows completion of the course.
The Career Switchers program is a 12-month program targeted at Bachelor’s degree holders who want to switch career fields and become licensed K-12 teachers. The rigor of these courses is at Master’s level and the curriculum is roughly equivalent to half of the Master’s of Education degree in curriculum and instruction.
The SPLI plans to include programming and course offerings in the areas of Entrepreneurial & Leadership Management and Agriculture and Farming in the future.
According to the strategic planning report, SPC4LIFE is transitioning to Saint Paul’s Leadership Institute, which will consist of a 15-member board of directors that will be developed in phases led by the Organizational Committee.
For more information contact SPC4LIFE located at 300 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868. The phone number is (434) 532-1180. The website address is www.spc4life.org. Contact Tiquan Goode at tiquan.spec4life@gmail.com
