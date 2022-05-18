For victims of domestic and family violence in this area, there is now a ray of hope, and it comes in the form of a laminated card.
Domestic/family violence victims in Emporia and Greensville County can now apply for a “Hope Card” — a special identification card which contains information about whatever protective orders the person has obtained from the court system.
In effect, it serves as a portable protective order that can easily be stored in a wallet, condensing pages worth of information into a card.
The program began in 2018 in select counties across the Commonwealth, and has gradually spread throughout Virginia in the past four and a half years.
To obtain a Hope Card, a holder must meet certain criteria. Namely, they must hold a final civil protection order against another individual, which must be the result of a domestic, family, or sexual violence case or stalking case which has persisted for 12 months or longer.
Hope Cards are not issued for emergency or preliminary protective orders or “no contact” orders.
Once obtained, the card will have information such as the issue/expiration date of the protective order, terms of the order, and the name and identifying characteristics of the individual who has been ordered to stay away.
A Hope Card can be obtained at no charge. To apply for a Hope Card, contact Janelle Wilson, the Clerk of Court for Greensville County, at (434) 634-5400.
The office of the Greensville County Court Clerk is also located at 315 South Main Street in Emporia, and is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
