On June 21, Virginia surpassed a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the at least 70% of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. This means Virginia reached President Biden’s goal two weeks ahead of the July 4 deadline.
“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” Northam said. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us. A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”
While local health departments spearheaded the vaccination effort early on, much of the remaining work has been left to pharmacies. Virginia pharmacies have administered almost 2.8 million doses of COVID vaccines, which is more than local health departments, private medical practices, hospitals and other community health providers.
Walmart Pharmacy in Emporia hosted a vaccination clinic Thursday. Pharmacy manager Amanda Lipscomb said 16 individuals received a vaccine at the event. Walmart offers COVID vaccines in-store seven days a week during pharmacy hours.
“Now would be a great time for parents to get their children vaccinated before school starts again,” Lipscomb said. “Patients may go online to Walmart.com and schedule their appointment but we do accept walk-ins as well. Patients in need of a second dose are welcome to get it here if it is convenient for them, even if we did not administer their first dose.”
Although there is much cause for celebration, vaccination rates in Emporia and Greensville County remain among the lowest in Virginia.
As of Friday, both localities have only just above 40% of the adult population fully vaccinated, and only 47.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
And while vaccinations continue to rise, case numbers continue to decline. Virginia has had a 7-day case average under 150 since June 12.
However, officials warn that we still have a ways to go to defeat COVID-19, especially with the “Delta” variant gaining steam in the U.S.
