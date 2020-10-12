COVID 19 created a pandemic where our schools had to end the 2019-2020 school year with virtual learning. Our teachers and staff met the challenge with courage and determination. Printed packages of educational resources and academic materials were provided for students that did not have internet access.
We are proud to announce that Edward W. Wyatt Middle School(WMS) received the 2020 Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award. Congratulations to the principal, Dr. Marcus Carey, the staff and students of WMS, for being one of 375 schools in the Commonwealth to receive this award!
Thanks to the hard work of MaRendia Garner and her staff, Greensville County Public School Division was selected as the winner in the 10,000 students or below population Virginia School Board Association Food for Thought Competition for the division’s Greensville County Public Schools’ COVID-19 Feeding Program.
The official announcement was made at VSBA Virtual Awards Ceremony on July 23,and presented to the Greensville County School Board.
Edward W. Wyatt Middle School teacher Teresa Lindberg received the Virginia Association of Agricultural Educators (VAAE) Outstanding Service Citation Award.
This award is given to current and retired VAAE members who make noteworthy educational contributions in agriculture locally and statewide.
The state award provides Lindberg an opportunity to compete nationally for the National Agricultural Educators Outstanding Service Citation Award. Agricultural educators who receive the national award are rated based on their accomplishments at the state, regional, and national levels.
