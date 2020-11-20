Picture Perfect Frames & Gifts in Emporia hosted its annual Christmas Open House shopping event on Friday and Saturday. The shop, located at 401 Halifax St., is festively decorated for the holiday season.
Picture Perfect’s open house event featured a 20% sale on apparel and accessories from Puppy Love, a company that donates 10% of its profits to dog shelters and rescue groups nationwide.
Owner Stephanie Mays said this year’s open house was obviously different than in years past. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept business slower than Mays would like, but the holiday season has brought about the prospect of increased sales and new customers looking for the perfect holiday gift.
The store is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.
