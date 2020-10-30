WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Dairy Margin Coverage for 2021 enrollment, and farmers can apply through Dec. 11.
The DMC is a voluntary risk management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer. More than 23,000 dairy farming operations enrolled in DMC in 2019, and more than 13,000 enrolled in 2020.
To determine the appropriate level of coverage for a specific dairy operation, producers can use the recently updated online decision tool, which helps farmers calculate premium costs and administrative fees.
In addition to DMC, USDA has provided $1.75 billion in direct relief to dairy farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1. Signup is underway for the CFAP 2, which provides another round of assistance for dairy farmers.
