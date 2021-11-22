LAWRENCEVILLE – Nancy Alice Walthall Avery received the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce 2021 Margaret H. Traylor Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her many years serving her community. The award was presented at the luncheon held on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
She thanked the chamber for the award.
”I am almost speechless. From the bottom of my heart I thank you for this award. When I found out I was receiving the award I wondered ‘why me?’ I have worked with others to transform Fort Christanna from an overgrown site to a gem Brunswick County can be proud of. Thank all of you,” Avery said.
Avery was born at Benivento in Alberta, Virginia. She attended Alberta High School and furthered her education at Longwood. After graduating from Longwood she went to Arlington, Virginia to teach for three years.
She then married Edward Kilgalen Avery on June 25, 1955 and they moved back to Alberta. They had three children; Joseph Walthall Avery who married Ann Douglas Saunders, John Edward Avery who married Mary Elizabeth Hughes and Mary Alice Avery who married James Michael Adams. Nancy has eight grandchildren, Edward Douglas Avery, William Saunders Avery, Elizabeth Ann Walthall Avery, Patrick Hughes Avery, Margaret Alice “Maggie” Avery, John Kelly “Jack” Avery, Meredith Kelly Adams and Mitchell William Avery Adams.
She started teaching in Brunswick County in 1963 and taught for the next 32 years at Lawrenceville Primary School and Totaro Elementary School. During this time she got her master’s in reading.
She has been a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Alberta her whole life where she has served in various capacities.
Nancy has been a quiet and low key ambassador and champion for Brunswick County without any fanfare for most of her adult life. She has given back to her community, whether as a first grade teacher in the public school system, as a member of the Brunswick Garden Club, the Alberta Book Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution or the Fort Christanna Site Development Committee. She has also served on the Alberta Planning Commission and has even helped serve Brunswick Stew at the General Assembly for a number of years.
Nancy has given her time to many organizations over the years and has asked for nothing in return.
For over 30 years, Nancy taught first grade in the Brunswick County Public School System, first at Lawrenceville Primary School and then Totaro Elementary School, giving students the start they needed to be successful in their education and life.
For almost 20 years, Nancy has and continues to work as a member of the Fort Christanna Site Development Committee after being appointed by the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. As a key member of the committee, she has worked tirelessly to turn the overgrown, not well known site into an historical park that now has walking trails, interpretive markers, parking area and an outdoor learning center.
The outdoor learning center was her project from inception to completion. Funds for the project were obtained by her writing and submitting an application to the Garden Club of Virginia and winning the prestigious Commonwealth Award in 2006. The circular design of the center is based on historical records of the local Indian Village that was located near the fort.
For the past year she has been working on a second Commonwealth Award application through the Garden Club of Virginia to obtain funds to be used to create a nature trail from the fort site to the Meherrin River. Just this month the application placed second and she received funds to help with the project.
Other Fort Christanna projects she has been involved with include having the fort site included on the Garden Club of Virginia Garden Week Tour and the establishment of the Friends of Fort Christanna, Inc., which is a 501(c) 3 organization that will help support the continued improvements planned for the site.
In an effort to bring more attention to Fort Christanna, Nancy has helped build a relationship between Fort Germanna, in Spotsylvania County and Fort Christanna. Both forts were built by Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. She has visited Fort Germanna and met with leadership and archeologist and has hosted the same group at Fort Christanna. Through the visits a dialog has been established between both sites and both are working to promote each other.
Nancy has also hosted visits by members of the Colonial Dames of Virginia, who own part of the Fort Christanna site. She has also attended state meetings of the Colonial Dames and helped make presentations on the improvements at the site to the organization. Her knowledge of the site and knowing many of the members personally has helped create a great working relationship between the site development committee and the Colonial Dames.
As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nancy also worked with the state organization to raise funds for the Fort Christanna Site that has paid for several projects, including the wooden Fort Christanna entrance sign.
She also played an important role in the planning and implementation of the Grand Opening showcasing the improvements to the Fort Christanna Historical Site in 2007 and with the fort’s 300th Anniversary events in 2014.
Nancy was also involved in preparing the nomination of the fort site which won a national award from the National Association of State and Local History in 2008. Nancy has also been a member of the Alberta Book Club since the early 1980s. One of club’s projects that she helped establish was to give books away to children at the Alberta Christmas Parade, continuing her life-long passion for education.
She has been a member of the Brunswick Garden Club since 1990 and has served on several committees with the Garden Club of Virginia and still servers as a statewide judge.
Nancy understands the need for everyone to work together for the betterment of the county. Her kindness and genuine interest in giving back to her community through the organizations she works with should be a shining example for others. Her tireless efforts to participate in and bring people together for common causes has been an asset to the county and its citizens.
