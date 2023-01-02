Major Todd Anderson’s retirement creates a difficult-to-fill void at the Emporia Police Department. His colleagues are happy to see him get the opportunity to move into the next chapter of his life — but they’ll miss him. Today they must find another source for advice and input Anderson graciously gave through the years.
“It’s good for him, but a loss to this department,” Lt. Troy Hawkins said. “A lot of us looked up to Major Anderson. He will be missed. He takes his knowledge with him, but he taught us all something here at the EPD.”
Law enforcement isn’t a job for the faint-hearted. While family members gather for signature life events, a police officer is often left out due to the work schedule. An off day becomes a work day when an emergency occurs. The shift-work plan takes a physical and sometimes mental toll on the officers in the blue uniforms. It’s a profession that sometimes seems underappreciated by the public. However, Anderson would be the first to tell people that isn’t the case in Emporia.
Joining the Emporia Police Department did not appear to be the career path Anderson would choose. He went to college and, in 1985, was serving an internship working for Greensville County. The intern applied for a position at the EPD around that time. He knew and admired EPD Chief and many of the officers. On May 21, 1985, Anderson officially became an officer with the EPD.
“Once I started working there it just stuck,” Anderson said. “I learned quickly that we were there to help people. Through the years I learned that you see people you’ve arrested or saw them in their worst times. You see them turn their lives around and become productive citizens and become friends with them. I like to think I made a difference.”
Anderson feels lucky to have worked with so many people that taught him the art of being a good law enforcement officer through the years. He learned from the experience and leadership of others. Anderson worked through obstacles with assistance from department heads and coworkers he admired.
The admiration goes both ways. It’s Anderson’s perspective that people at the Emporia Police often seek. In the last few years, the news got around about the pay increases happening in other police departments throughout the Commonwealth. Anderson led the charge to upgrade salaries for the officers and staff at the EPD. Emporia City Manager William Johnson admired Anderson’s persistence. Johnson said he would receive emails from the Major early in the morning.
“He would send emails asking me to do something to help with the salaries,” Johnson said. “He wouldn’t quit. I would get to work, see the emails, and think he could at least wait until 8 a.m. when I get to my desk to settle in for the day.
Rick Pinksaw came from Culpeper to become the police chief in Emporia eight years ago. He relied heavily on Anderson’s input. The two bounced ideas back and forth, and Anderson’s knowledge of the community determined many decisions.
“Todd’s a consummate professional,” Pinksaw said. “He served his community with hard work, dedication and pride. He was a trusted confidant. Todd has many, many strong skills. He was just a great officer, and a great person. The sad part about anybody leaving is they are part of the family. You put in 37-plus years you’re a mainstay. The department loses institutional knowledge. It’s a great loss for this department.”
Anderson officially retired on Dec. 31, approximately 37 years and eight months after becoming an officer with the EPD. He spent the last 20 years as the No. 2 man in the department. Leaving a job that meant so much to him through the years is bittersweet. He is pleased with the direction the leadership in the city is taking the municipality.
“We have great leadership in the city pushing us in the right direction,” Anderson said. “I’ll miss it, but I have plans to enjoy time with family, some hobbies, and time at the beach. I love the City of Emporia. I enjoy being here, and I think we have a great town. We have a great department and great workers throughout the city. I’m proud to be part of it.”
Anderson’s time at the EPD ended on Dec. 31. His presence remains in how EPD personnel carry out duties with the knowledge they learned from the long-time EPD mainstay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.