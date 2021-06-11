All week (June 7-12) fans of Special Olympics Virginia will keep the Flame of Hope burning by running, walking and biking across the Commonwealth. Their goal: to cover 22,000 miles – one mile for each Special Olympics athlete in Virginia.
After a challenging year that limited in-person, inclusive opportunities and sports, Special Olympics Virginia athletes are ready to return to the playing fields.
Athletes like Jamie Spiering of Loudoun County, who says having the chance to compete again means having his life back.
Forrest Holbert also from Loudoun, an athlete and artist who designed the 2021 Torch Run T-shirt. For Jamie and Forrest, the last year has been isolating - but unlike many of us, Forrest and Jamie and so many other people with intellectual disabilities knew the feeling of isolation long before COVID-19. For them, Special Olympics provides not only a chance to improve their health, but also their life.
With in-person training and competitions starting, funds are more critical now than ever. This week, in addition to covering 22,000 miles, participants also are raising money to help athletes return to the playing fields through our Summer Series. To date, we’ve raised $88,000 toward our $125,000 goal.goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.