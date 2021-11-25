As you stroll through historic Old Towne Petersburg the holiday decorations will be festive and beautiful, but this tour offers more: an amazing collection of art from Tiffany to Devon Rodriguez, the Subway Sketcher, recently featured on The Today Show and rocking the art world on Tik Tok and in Times Square; from Grandma Moses to Frank Sinatra, Francoise Gilot; to Andy Warhol and Catherine Venable and an award winning large mosaic in the atrium of the Petersburg Library, and wall murals on the sides of buildings in Old Towne.
Additionally, the magnificent historic architecture featured will include: Strawberry Hill, a gorgeous 1792 home that is now an elegant inn; a stunning 1836 rowhouse that is filled with natural light, beautiful exposed brick, and a very eclectic art collection; Appomattox Tile Art, which is where the beautiful tile mosaic was designed, located in a 1918 Beaux Arts building that was once a Model A Assembly plant; St. Paul’s Church; the Trapezium House, constructed with no parallel walls; and you will be welcome to go in the historic Hotel Petersburg, built in 1915, with marble columns, ornamental plaster work, and grand 15 foot-high ceilings, where restoration has begun.
If you saw Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, you will immediately recognize the McIlwaine House, which has become a favorite of filmmakers. The Petersburg Room is not to be missed. The exterior work on Battersea is now finished and the work inside is beautiful, and when you enter you immediately see the exquisite Chippendale staircase. There is even more, a charming basement apartment on Market Street, fresh holiday greens and wreaths on sale at Peter Jones Trading Station, Blandford Church, Centre Hill with all three floors decorated by a variety of designers and garden clubs and more. The Petersburg Area Art League will be filled with Christmas trees all decorated creatively by a variety of organizations.
It is suggested that you begin your tour in the atrium at The Petersburg Library where parking is available. A trolley will be running the tour loop throughout the day. Tickets are $25 and available at Abigail’s Antiques on N. Sycamore Street in Old Towne or by calling (804) 732-9882, or by going to https://batterseafound.org. They will also be available on the day of the tour.
