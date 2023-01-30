A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day.
This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
According to an official statement from Greensville County Public Schools, the student — who was not publicly identified — “…will face disciplinary action in accordance with our policies and procedures.”
Fortunately, as the first semester was drawing to a close for GCPS students, Thursday was a scheduled half-day for Wyatt with students set to depart at 11:30 AM. As such, Wyatt was not put into lockdown. However, increased security was brought to Wyatt the following day as a result of the incident.
“We appreciate the students who spoke up and notified staff of the situation today. We encourage everyone to do the same if they find themselves in a similar situation in the future,” wrote Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards in an official statement to parents.
This is not the first brush with tragedy this year for Greensville County schools. This past September, city and county police forces responded to a call about a supposed active shooter situation at Greensville County High School in which dozens had been wounded. Fortunately, it turned out to be a hoax.
“It is important that students and families review the Code of Conduct and be reminded that all weapons are strictly prohibited on school property,” wrote Dr. Edwards. “We continue to encourage our students to report any situations that could be harmful to the school community.”
