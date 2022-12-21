Richmond – Care Advantage, Inc. (“Care Advantage”), one of the largest privately owned home health companies in the Mid-Atlantic, recently completed the acquisition of Care Perfections Health Services, LLC, Virginia.
The purchase of Care Perfections Health Services, follows swiftly behind Care Advantage’s recent purchase of Lighthouse, Healthcare, Inc. in Reston, VA. Care Perfections becomes the 19th acquisition the company has completed since 2018, while also marking the seventh acquisition since joining forces with Searchlight Capital Partners (“Searchlight”) in 2021.
The addition of Care Perfections further extends the geographic reach of Care Advantage, and ability to provide personal in-home care services in northern Virginia. The purchase builds on the existing strategy of adding established personal care providers who have a strong community presence and profile to their brand family. Care Perfections has offices in Manassas and Warrenton and was founded by Kwasi Anwomea and Alice Anwomea Since opening its doors in 2010 Care Perfections has primarily offered client-focused, in-home care services but also provides Nurse Aide Training classes.
Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage, said, “The timing of the Care Perfections acquisition is perfect and is a lovely way to close out the year. The addition of a personal care company into our ever-growing brand family, has added a lot of excitement among the team. After a strong year of growth, both in terms of organic and M&A, to add two new markets and ultimately increase the opportunities for us to care for more Virginia residents is very exciting. The locations of both offices were a critical component for us, we have been looking in these areas for some time, so to finally get a deal of this caliber over the line is rewarding.”
Kwasi Anwomea, President/CEO of Care Perfections Health Services, said “Our company’s passion has always been to serve our communities and offer exceptional services to our clients. The vision that Care Advantage holds for our company, coupled with the operational experience, expertise and enthusiasm they bring to the table is both encouraging and exciting in equal measure. Knowing that we see the business through the same lens, and that we are both motivated by a passion to care for others has all the makings of a successful partnership.”
Andrew Schwartz, COO of Care Advantage, added “I am thrilled to welcome the clients, caregivers, and team Care Perfections aboard. It was obvious from day one that the businesses complement one another from cultural, geographic, and service offering standpoints. The purchase of Care Perfections continues the acceleration of our M&A strategy across all divisions of our company. We are actively seeking to grow our current footprint, with the support of Searchlight, and serve even more clients across the Commonwealth and beyond. I couldn’t be more thrilled about the future.”
