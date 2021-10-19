PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Jacob Powroznik, Prince George County native and dedicated fisherman, has recently won the second Central Open of the season moving him closer to requalify for the Bassmaster Elite Series.
Powroznik rallied in the final round to win the second Central Open of the season on Alabama’s Lewis Smith Lake, with a three-day total of 37 pounds, 9 ounces. He landed 14-5 of spotted bass on the final day after catching 11-12 on the first day and 11-8 on the second. This was enough to put Powroznik ahead of Days 1 and 2 leader Nick LeBrun, who caught three keeper bass on the final day to finish with a three-day total of 33-6, according to an article in .
Powroznik maintains a lead in the Falcon Rods Bassmaster Opens Angler of the Year standings and qualifies for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Hartwell.
According to Bassmaster.com, Powroznik has competed in 75 tournaments, made five classic appearances, achieved five 1st place finishes, one 2nd place finish, one 3rd place finish, 18 top ten finishes and has made total career winnings of $804,498.
Powroznik’s sponsors include Quicksilver, Lowrance, Livingston Lures, TH Marine, Ranger Boats, Bass Mafia, MotorGuide, Huk, V&M Baits, Quantum, Mustad, CaddyCan, Power-Pole, Elite Tungsten, Quicksilver and Hi-Seas according to Majorleaguefishing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.