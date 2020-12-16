The Emporia Rotary Club resumed its regularly scheduled weekly meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 24, following a nearly eight-month dormant period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been a long wait for members.
Before the government ordered shutdowns in March, the club met every Tuesday afternoon at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center. Tight restrictions in medical facilities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic forced a halt to the Rotary Club’s weekly routine for its members.
The organization was not completely shut down. There were several virtual meetings through Zoom here and there, but the club’s activities and community projects stopped. In August, Emporia Rotary Club President Thelma Atkins-Riley said the pandemic made it difficult for club members.
“It’s been awful,” Thelma Atkins-Riley, club president, said. “We work on community projects every year and COVID-19 put that on hold. We had a Zoom meeting on Aug. 4. That went well. We had the district and area governors on the call. We are scheduling monthly Zoom meetings until we can get back together as a group.”
The Greensville Ruritan Club offered its site as a place for the Rotarians to gather for weekly meetings. Atkins-Riley and Rotary Club members were appreciative of the offer and leaped at the opportunity.
The club is following the procedures implemented by the local City and County governments. Some members are joining the meetings virtually. Others are attending the gatherings in person.
The Emporia Rotary Club will celebrate its 75th anniversary on May 7. It has never experienced the dramatic shifts and changes it has in 2020. Rotarians are anxious for a return to some pre-pandemic normalcy.
Life will not be as it was in February before the devastating impact of COVID-19 hit Emporia-Greensville. Still, with the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine coming soon, life appears brighter for all — including for organizations such as the Emporia Rotary Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.