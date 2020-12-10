GCPS School Board member Janey Bush received a nomination to continue her tenure on the Board when her 4-year term expires on Dec. 31.
The Emporia City Council added another name to the mix — Bernadette Battle.
“At the Nov. 17, 2020 meeting, you were notified that a public hearing will be held tonight to receive nominations for one appointment to the City School Board and one appointment to the Greensville County School Board,” City Manager William Johnson said. “All names to be considered for nomination must be submitted during the public hearing. You will be requested to appoint an individual to this term during your Dec. 15 meeting.”
The new 4-year term for the Emporia City Council’s school board selection begins Jan. 1.
