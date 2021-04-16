The District 19 Community Services Board provides mental health, substance abuse, and other treatment services to four cities and five counties in southern Virginia, including Emporia and Greensville County.
Last week District 19 CSB Executive Director Jennifer Tunstall addressed leaders of Greensville County and the City of Emporia about the organization’s mission. Emporia City Councilman Woody Harris asked Tunstall how the legalization of marijuana would impact the CSB.
“The legalization law has a big impact on CSB,” Tunstall said. “We are currently advocating for additional funds that are received from the sale of marijuana and some of the taxes that go along with that. We hope these funds go toward treatment programs. That is one thing we are using it for. We could always use support. We’re not sure what our services will look like.”
Tunstall expects substance abuse interventions will increase with the legalization of marijuana. She hopes a portion of revenue gained from marijuana sales will go for substance abuse prevention efforts, education, and treatment.
With municipalities preparing for the new budget season, Tunstall, delivered a PowerPoint presentation to the Emporia City Council on how the District 19 CSB impacts the city.
“Our mission is to improve the quality and productivity of the lives of individuals who experience, or are at the risk of experiencing mental disabilities, and, or substance abuse,” Tunstall said. “We are licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to provide mental health, intellectual, developmental disability, substance abuse, and prevention services to the citizens of the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex.”
In FY20, District 19 CSB provided direct services to 4,722 individuals. Emergency and ancillary service accounted for slightly more than half of the group’s work with citizens.
Mental health, substance abuse, and intellectual disability services are the other three District 19 CSB provisions.
The District 19 CSB served 319 individuals in the City of Emporia and 150 in Greensville County. The two localities accounted for approximately 9% of District 19 CSB services. Harris thanked Tunstall for the job she, and the District 19 CSB is doing.
“Funding comes through the General Assembly for counselors and each of the port service units,” he said. “We continue to have a lot of success through that model.”
The District 19 Board of Directors provides oversight to District 19.
Sherry Saunders represents Emporia, and Southside Regional Jail Superintendent Col. Mark Shiflett represents Greensville County. Shiflett is the Board’s vice chairman. Revenue for the District 19 CSB comes through federal, state, and local entities and private sector funding.
The majority of service fees for individual services comes from Medicaid.
