The Emporia City Council had plenty of discussion regarding a request from GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards to have $775,000 reappropriated into the FY23 operating budget. When it was all said and done, the City’s governing body took no action.
The funding was initially put into motion for the previous two fiscal years to house an alternative education program for the school division. Under Edwards, GCPS implemented an Intensive Day School Program and sought to use the funding to restructure the program. City Councilman Jim Saunders said the revenue would shift from the capital budget to the operating budget, and he would vote no without more information.
“Is it expected we would be funding $775,000 annually into the operating budget to keep this program going?” Saunders asked. “It mentions an intensive day school program, which tells me a whole lot of nothing. I don’t understand what an intensive day school program is. Is it for the elementary school? Is it for all the schools? What does it do for the children, and what children will be involved in it?”
Saunders said if it is an ongoing request, it could be better to finance the City’s portion of $80 million over 40 years to use the revenue for a plan of that nature. He said he wouldn’t necessarily vote for it, but it was something to look over. Fellow Council member Dale Temple shook her head and said she would not vote to approve the proposal. Councilman Woody Harris said it might be a good idea, but he didn’t have enough details to vote on the matter.
Saunders said the City Council fully funded the GCPS budget. He expressed concern that the June 14 letter of request came so late in the budget proceedings. The City must approve the final budget before July 1. Councilman Clifton Threat said that nobody showed up from the school division to explain the importance of the request, and it seemed as if the request came to the City Council on a wish and a prayer.
“I’m not in favor of approving anything above what we’ve already done,” Threat said. “ By approving our budget to fund the school system, and them to ask for something, and we don’t have representatives (from the City) today that have a voice. Yet, they want funding, but there is no advocating or pushing to get us a voice on the school board.”
Threat said he didn’t believe there was a chance of the proposal passing. He said bringing the matter to a vote Tuesday would likely end in the City’s governing body voting against the measure. Harris GCPS representatives could send the request through the two city school board representatives once they get reseated.
In other action:
David Webb, William Newsome, and Mike Allen are reappointed to four-year terms on the planning commission. City Council member, Carol Mercer, was reappointed to another four-year term on the Regional Meherrin Library Board. EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw and Woody Harris received four-year reappointments to the Southside Regional Jail Authority. City Manager William Johnson was reappointed to a 4-year terms on the social services board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.