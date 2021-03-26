Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center is hosting a Drive-in and virtual remembrance ceremony at noon Monday to honor the sacrifices, losses and changes our community has experienced throughout he COVID-19 pandemic. A drive-in option is available at the Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center parking lot at 727 North Main St.
Over the past year our Emporia and Greensville County Community has lost more than 65 of our friends, colleagues, and family members. We’ve experienced a significant sense of loss and change as we’ve had to adapt our normal way of life to care for and support one another. We’ve missed graduations, weddings, church functions and much more. Yet, despite all these losses and sacrifices, we’ve also seen the community pull together to support and creatively meet the challenges of our time. Let us gather virtually and via drive-in to mark this occasion and ask God to grant us the perseverance to see through the end of the pandemic.
Please join Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center for a brief time of prayer, scripture, and reflection as we mark the sacrifices, losses, and changes our community has experienced over the past year.
The service will be available virtually via Zoom, and those who would like to participate on-site can join us from the parking lot while we ask them to remain in their vehicle. In honor of those we have lost, we will toll a bell during a moment of silence.
To join virtually through Zoom, visit https://bsmh.zoom.us/j/97275896363, Meeting ID: 972 7589 6363. To call-in dial 1-312-626-6799 and enter ID 97275896363#
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.