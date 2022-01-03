On Sept. 17, 1993, Greensville County High School offensive lineman Terrence Washington stepped on the football field with his teammates for a game against Southampton High School. Washington was not on the field very long. Four plays into the game, Washington was pulled off the field, escorted to the front gate, and was charged with four counts of selling drugs.
“I don’t blame anybody, I only have myself to blame,” Washington said.
Washington hopes to keep young people from making the same mistakes he did nearly 30 years ago. He said choices, decisions, and actions bring a reaction. The reaction on that fall night in 1993 to Washington’s actions ended in his arrest. He wants to keep young kids from partaking in a similar action.
From 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, Washington will host the free Juvenile Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center, 750 Dry Bread Road. The event is a step to reduce youth crime in Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities. Washington is urging parents and guardians to bring their children to the event. The guest speakers are Willie Gillus, Dr. Kelvin Edwards, Apostle Ron Washington, Sr., and Terrence Washington.
Gillus is a 1982 Greensville County High School graduate. Gillus went on to play professionally for the Green Bay Packers and in the Canadian Football League. Gillus followed his playing career as a head coach and assistant coach in college and high school. He is the director of the Washington Park Community Program.
Edwards is the Superintendent of Greensville County Schools. He’s been a teacher, assistant superintendent, and coach in his 25 years as an educator and leader.
Ron Washington spent 20 years in the military. He spent time in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq, and Kosovo during his service. Ron is the founder of the House of Praise Ministry in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Terrence said it has been on his heart to see youth in the Emporia-Greensville community turn their lives around in a positive direction, and stay away from the mistakes he made as a kid. Terrence seeks to reach the youth with his Jan. 8 action to direct a positive reaction to their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.