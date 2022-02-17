Those in the Southside Virginia area looking for a career in the medical field are in luck. This Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., all seven Bon Secours hospitals in the greater Richmond area, including the Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia, are holding a hiring event.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left an ever-growing number of medical professionals burnt-out and fleeing the industry, leaving hospitals and clinics scrambling for replacements. In particular, Bon Secours is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing support, imaging professionals, lab professionals, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, respiratory therapists, student nurse externs, and surgical technologists.
If you’re in the medical field and you don’t see your profession listed, Bon Secours encourages you to attend the event if you’re interested in working with the system. Bon Secours offers competitive pay and sign-on incentives, and will even make on-the-spot offers at the hiring event.
For more information visit bonsecours.com.
