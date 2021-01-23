The James Solomon Russell-Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives has introduced the latest edition of James Solomon Russell’s “Adventure in Faith”. James Grimstead, Chairman, said as the museum reflects on the legacy of James Solomon Russell, it has become apparent that many local citizens are unaware of his many contributions to the County of Brunswick and the Town of Lawrenceville. This newly updated edition not only reminds us of his legacy but contains several additions that brings the original publication into the perspective of our current times; it begins by incorporating a powerful message from his great-great grandson, Xavier K. Russell.
Another addition is the inclusion of the long-missing four-page obituary of James Solomon Russell. This is a rare document that includes unseen information about his life that is so revealing. Another of the major additions is that of our current museum which houses an abundance of information and artifacts about James Solomon Russell. The last addition to this updated edition is the inclusion of the Resolution by the Virginia General Assembly proclaiming James Solomon Russell Day on March 28, of each year. The bill was introduced by Delegate Roslyn Tyler and Senator Louise Lucas. Dominion Energy was a major sponsor for this project.
Books are available from any board member of the museum or by emailing a request to jsrspc1888@gmail.com or by calling (434) 848-2173. The cost of the book is $15 plus sales tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.