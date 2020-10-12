The City of Emporia and Greensville County registrars have both reported an increase in requests for “vote by mail” ballots, as well as early in-person voters since the election began on Sept. 18.
Ashley Wall, the City of Emporia registrar, said 141 people have visited the registrar’s office to vote in-person. Wall said she has also approved over 400 “vote by mail” requests for ballots.
Greensville County Registrar Susan Conwell said 289 citizens have voted in-person at her office since Sept. 18. She said in that time, she has approved 648 “vote by mail” requests for ballots.
Absentee voting – either voting early in-person or “vote by mail” – end on Oct. 31, the Friday before the Nov. 3 general election.
Visit your local registrar’s office to vote in-person, or visit http://vote.elections.virginia.gov/ to request a “vote by mail” ballot.
