The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 last week to reinstate annual merit increases for County employees. One supervisor chose to abstain.
The decision comes just two weeks after supervisors were split 2-2 over the same issue.
The 3-0 vote rescinds Resolution No. 21-28, passed on Aug. 17. The resolution imposed a moratorium on awarding annual merit increases to County employees because of economic hardship sustained by the County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports provided to the Board on Dec. 7 showed the County’s tax revenue at that time was 89.3%, the highest total in the last four years.
Last week’s meeting was the Board’s last of 2020. The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Jan. 4, at the Golden Leaf Commons at 6 p.m.
