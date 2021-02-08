SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Precipitation has wrapped up in the Richmond District, but Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews remain alert for icy spots that may impact Monday morning commutes.
Crews were on the lookout for any freezing overnight Sunday, treating slick spots with salt to melt ice and sand to provide traction for drivers. Areas where wind circulates more freely, such as bridges and overpasses, are a particular focus along with ramps, curves, turns and shaded areas. Standing water on travel lanes where slush has melted after Sunday’s storm will also be more susceptible to refreeze. VDOT teams will remain mobilized to address icy patches until roads are deemed safe.
